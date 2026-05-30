Enemy UAV hits diesel locomotive in Zaporizhia, driver killed, two injured

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/7415

The enemy continues to attack railway infrastructure and industry workers: on Saturday in Zaporizhia, a UAV hit a diesel locomotive, killing a driver, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine reports.

"During the repeated attack, an electric locomotive was also damaged. Russia once again demonstrates that its targets are civilian infrastructure and people who ensure the operation of transport and the country’s economy," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

Ukrzaliznytsia, in turn, also informs about two wounded.

"Today, at around noon, terrorists attacked the railway infrastructure and rolling stock in Zaporizhia. As a result of the attack, an electric locomotive and a diesel locomotive were damaged. Unfortunately, the railway family suffered a loss – a driver died. Two more workers were injured. They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance," the ministry said on the Telegram channel states.