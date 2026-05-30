Drobovych on Nawrocki's statements: Inappropriate reaction showing inferiority complex of political figures in Poland

Head of the Center for Human Rights and War Memorialization at Kyiv School of Economics and former head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR) Anton Drobovych believes Ukraine should do its utmost to steer the historical discussion with Poland into a constructive channel.

"There are such medical and psychological conditions when people become fixated on something, and this is already a deviation from the norm. Objective analysis does not make it possible to understand why this escalation is happening. We are seeing another inappropriate reaction that demonstrates the inferiority complex of political figures in Poland, in particular President Nawrocki. Imagine neighbors, each with their own household and territory, and another neighbor constantly peeking over the fence, watching what is happening there and blowing it up into a scandal. The president of Ukraine does not look over Poland’s fence and check how schools or streets are named there after Bataliony Chlopskie or some Basaj who killed Ukrainians. Because we have things to do," Drobovych told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on statements by the Polish president in connection with the granting of the honorary name "Heroes of UPA" to the Separate Special Operations Center "Pivnich" (North) of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He said that instead of looking at how Ukraine names its military units, Poland should think about what to do with its own so that Russian troops do not end up on its border.

Asked whether Ukraine is responding correctly to such statements from Poland, Drobovych stressed that "we definitely do not need a confrontational logic."

"At present, the situation looks like this: there is a capricious teenager and a calm adult. The adult is busy with truly important matters – defending Europe and itself, while the teenager is trying to reopen political wounds that, in fact, have already been healed several times. And this capriciousness offers no constructive agenda," he added, stressing that Ukraine should do its utmost to steer this discussion into a constructive channel.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted the honorary name "Heroes of UPA" to the Separate Special Operations Center "Pivnich" (North) of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Poland, Zelenskyy’s decision to name the unit after the Heroes of UPA caused outrage. Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that by naming a Ukrainian unit after the Heroes of UPA, the Ukrainian president "provided Russian propaganda with the best material."