Zelenskyy holds special meeting on wartime tasks

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had held "a special meeting on our further actions."

"First: diplomacy. We are in contact almost daily with representatives of the president of the United States and European partners. We recorded what is currently happening with air defense supplies and, in general, with our agreements. We identified priorities for the next few weeks: anti-ballistic systems, bilateral documents on the production and supply of drones, including the Drone Deal with the European Union, and preparations for meetings in several formats. We are preparing for important negotiations, currently without public details," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, the second issue is the continuation of the humanitarian track, "those exchanges that have already been agreed upon," and he instructed officials to contact partners who can now intensify the necessary mediation.

"Third: there will be new decisions in support of Ukraine, in particular our energy sector. We are finalizing the details," the head of state said.