Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:35 30.05.2026

Kurgannefteprodukt oil terminal, two Tu-142 aircraft hit in Taganrog, Rostov region – General Staff

2 min read
Kurgannefteprodukt oil terminal, two Tu-142 aircraft hit in Taganrog, Rostov region – General Staff
Photo: General Staff

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the Russian aggressor overnight on May 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"In particular, Kurgannefteprodukt oil terminal in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia, was hit. According to preliminary information, a fuel tank on the territory was damaged. Other results are being clarified. The terminal is used for storing and transshipping petroleum products, including in the interests of military formations of the aggressor state," the General Staff said on Telegram.

In addition, the strike on two Tu-142 aircraft and a launcher from an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system was confirmed in the Taganrog area.

"The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff added.

In addition, an enemy UAV storage warehouse near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and a maintenance point for Russian FSB boats in Voloshyne, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, were hit. The scale of the damage is being clarified.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck concentrations of enemy manpower near Berestok, Donetsk region, at the Triokhizbenka military training ground in Luhansk region and at the Prymorsky Posad training ground in Zaporizhia region.

Based on the results of previous actions, it has been confirmed that on May 28 a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was hit near the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Tags: #oil_terminal #taganrog

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