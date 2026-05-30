Defense Forces hit Armavir oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar territory – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have hit another Russian oil infrastructure facility located 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"These are our new long-range sanctions, and this is 500 kilometers from our state border. We are quite fairly returning the war to where it came from. Russia could have ended its aggression long ago, but it itself chose to drag it out and continue it. So another facility of Russia’s oil industry has been reached: Armavir, Krasnodar territory," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He thanked SBU units for this result.

"It is important that step by step we are implementing the plan of our long-range sanctions in response to everything Russia is doing against our country and our people. All types of our sanctions, legal and very practical long-range ones, are working to bring peace closer," the president said.