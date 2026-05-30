Interfax-Ukraine
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14:52 30.05.2026

Zelenskyy signs decrees synchronizing sanctions with EU decisions

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs decrees synchronizing sanctions with EU decisions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two decrees enacting decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on synchronizing sanctions with decisions of the European Union, the presidential press service has reported.

"The synchronization of EU sanctions within the 20th package covers 120 individuals and organizations and introduces economic sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy. Some of them are already under Ukrainian sanctions. Today’s decision concerns another 16 Russian citizens and 31 companies from Russia, Belarus, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Among the individuals are heads of Russian strategic enterprises, budget-funded institutions, units of the Russian army and entities serving Russia in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

The list also includes enterprises of Russia’s defense industry, manufacturers of electronic warfare systems, software and drone components, and companies involved in oil, gas and gold extraction. In particular, restrictions have been applied to Russian aerospace product and drone component manufacturer Atlant Aero LLC, as well as Russian manufacturer of communication systems and components for UAVs and missiles Irz-Svyaz LLC.

Sanctions have been imposed on UAE-based companies that sell machine tools and laboratory equipment, chemical products and spare parts for commercial aircraft, as well as on an oil exporter in Belarus.

Ukraine also applied restrictive measures to three Russians: prosecutor Lyudmila Balandina, who is involved in systematic repression and human rights violations against people who supported Ukraine or criticized the Russian authorities; judge Dmitry Gordeyev, also involved in repression and who issued politically motivated rulings against opposition figures and human rights defenders; and Russian editor and propagandist Maria Sittel, who systematically spread disinformation.

Sanctions restrictions have also been applied to 19 Iranian citizens, seven Sudanese citizens and 11 Iranian companies operating within Iran’s ballistic missile and drone production programs.

"We continue to synchronize sanctions regimes with the EU and partners. We expect further pressure on Russia and everyone helping it sustain its aggression. We are already finalizing joint work on drafts of the next sanctions decisions by the EU and partner states, including the 21st sanctions package," adviser and presidential commissioner for sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.

Tags: #sanctions #synchronization

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