Poroshenko: There is now window of opportunity to force Russia to peace

Photo: Eurosolidarity

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko says there is now a narrow window of opportunity to force the Russian side to peace, the party’s website reported on Saturday.

"What is special about the current situation and the current moment? I want to stress that Ukraine, Europe and the world have never been as close to peace as they are now, in May 2026. And our fundamental task is to take advantage of this narrow window of opportunity, to use the capabilities of the Armed Forces, the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian authorities, Europe and the United States of America in order to secure peace," Poroshenko said during a speech at the Black Sea Security Forum in Odesa.

According to the politician, Vladimir Putin "once very much liked the phrase ‘force to peace’," and now everything should be done to force Putin himself to peace.

"Today this is definitely possible. And for this we need to use all efforts. So let us force Putin and Russia to peace and secure Ukraine’s European future," he said.

According to him, the first thing Ukraine needs now is an unconditional ceasefire.

"We must use the instrument of drone attacks by the Armed Forces, sanctions by our partners, supplies of new weapons, financing for Ukraine and the defense industry, as well as all the trump cards we have in our hands, to obtain one single thing – an immediate ceasefire by Russia. And immediately after this ceasefire, Europe must be at the negotiating table, because just as there must be ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,’ there must also be ‘nothing about Europe without Europe.’ The United States must be there, Russia must be there, and we must conduct these negotiations so that the war is, if not ended, then suspended," Poroshenko said.