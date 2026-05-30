Finnish watchmaker donates nearly EUR 64,000 to URCS from sale of Russian tank-metal watches

Photo: Red Cross Society

Founder of The Rebuild Watch Company, Finnish watchmaker Leo Winter, has donated part of the proceeds from the sale of a limited series of watches made from metal from a destroyed Russian tank to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"The story began in February 2022. Winter wanted to ‘create something good out of something bad.’ This is how the Rebuild Watch startup and a series of watches called Ctrl Z appeared," the URCS said on Facebook.

For Winter, the Ctrl Z keyboard shortcut, which cancels the last action on a computer, became a symbol of the desire to "undo the war." At the same time, the name plays on the letter Z, which Russia uses as a symbol of its invasion of Ukraine.

The watch cases were made from metal from a Russian T-90 tank destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

The limited series of 55 numbered watches, each priced at EUR 7,500, has already sold out. The Rebuild Watch Company donated part of the proceeds, almost EUR 64,000, to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Winter has already opened preorders for a new Ctrl Shift Z watch series. Part of the profit will also go to the Ukrainian Red Cross for systemic support for those affected by the war.

According to the company’s website, the new series will be limited to 128 watches priced at EUR 16,000 each and will be made from destroyed assault vehicles of the Russian occupiers. Some 33.33% of the profit from the sale of the watches will be donated to humanitarian work in Ukraine.