Interfax-Ukraine
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13:08 30.05.2026

Fedorov, Danish defense minister discuss development of Danish model, defense partnership

1 min read
Fedorov, Danish defense minister discuss development of Danish model, defense partnership

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has said he discussed with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen the further development of the Danish model of defense support and the expansion of cooperation in weapons production.

According to Fedorov, the Danish model has already made it possible to attract $3 billion to support Ukrainian production of drones, electronic warfare systems and missiles.

"Grateful for the success of the ‘Danish model,’ which has already attracted $3 billion to support our domestic production of drones, EW, and missiles," he said in a post on X.

Fedorov also said he expected the program to be expanded, adding that it would remain one of the key issues at the upcoming UDCG meeting.

In addition, the parties discussed strengthening the defense partnership through the localization of production in Denmark and joint work on the development of anti-ballistic solutions.

Tags: #poulsen #fedorov

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