USF hit Russian oil depot, port terminal in occupied Feodosia

On the night of May 30, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a series of deep strikes on enemy fuel infrastructure facilities.

"Operators of the 1st Separate Center hit a shadow fleet oil tanker on the territory of Kurgannefteprodukt oil depot. After that, the unit struck the tanks of the oil depot itself," the USF press service said on Telegram.

At the same time, operators of the 412th Separate Nemesis Brigade hit Maritime Oil Terminal in Feodosia.

"The terminal is one of the key hubs for the supply of fuel and lubricants by sea to the Crimean Peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the territory of the facility," the USF said.