Defense Forces repel 228 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 228 combat clashes have taken place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:00 on Friday.

"The enemy carried out 63 air strikes and dropped 190 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,508 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,922 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the hottest situation today was on Pokrovsk axis, where the aggressor carried out 44 assault and offensive actions.