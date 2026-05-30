Japan allocates $14.7 mln for PURL program

Japan has allocated $14.7 million to support Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, the Japanese Foreign Ministry has said.

The contribution is intended for a package under the program that covers only non-lethal equipment. Details of the non-lethal equipment to be provided will be coordinated with NATO.

"Japan has contributed USD 14,658,000 (approximately JPY 2.2 billion, from the FY2025 Supplementary Budget)... Japan will continue to support to Ukraine in order to achieve a just and lasting peace and intends to further strengthen Japan-NATO cooperation," according to the statement published on the official website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said the non-lethal equipment is expected to be consistent with support already provided through the NATO Trust Fund under the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, in a post on X commenting on the decision, said: "I am grateful to Japan for its new contribution of $14.7 million to NATO’s PURL initiative for non-lethal assistance. Japan’s principled and consistent support sends a powerful message of solidarity. We highly value Japan’s contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s resilience and bringing a comprehensive and lasting peace closer," he said.