Drone hits gas pipeline in central Kherson, three people injured – administration

Three people, including two men and a woman, were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike on a gas pipeline in the central part of Kherson, the city military administration has said.

According to the city military administration, the incident occurred at around 23:00 on May 29, when an enemy drone hit a gas pipeline in the city center.

"As a result of the strike, two men aged 76 and 64, as well as a 55-year-old woman, were injured," the press service said in a statement on Saturday morning.

According to the administration, doctors diagnosed all the injured with blast injuries and an acute stress reaction. After receiving the necessary medical assistance, they were released for outpatient treatment.