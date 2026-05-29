Zelenskyy: We have intelligence information about Russia preparing new massive strike

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine has intelligence information about Russia preparing a new massive strike on the country.

"We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new massive strike. Please pay attention to air raid alerts and protect your lives. Our emergency services are prepared, and the Air Force and other defenders of the sky will work 24/7, as always. The issue of air defense and the need to continue helping Ukraine protect its skies is our key priority," he said in a video address.

Zelenskyy added that he was "grateful to every partner, all leaders and all states that are ready to help and that fully implement the agreements."

"The PURL program must work – this concerns both the United States and Europe. We are accumulating funds from European partners and our other friends to buy missiles, including for Patriots, and sufficient supplies depend on America. We hope that Ukraine will be heard," he said.