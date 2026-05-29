Interfax-Ukraine
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21:04 29.05.2026

Ukraine to support Romania in protecting its skies – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine to support Romania in protecting its skies – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the incident involving a Russian drone that hit a multi-storey residential building in Galati, Romania, overnight into Friday, and said Ukraine was ready to contribute to strengthening Romania's air defense.

"I have just spoken with the president of Romania. A Russian drone struck a residential building in Romania overnight. People were injured. We wish them the fastest possible recovery. Nicusor and I agreed that Ukraine will support Romania in this situation, and our teams, our military and our specialists will work to strengthen the protection of the skies," he said in a video address.

In turn, Romanian President Nicusor Dan confirmed the agreement on cooperation in drone production.

"President Zelenskyy and I agreed to accelerate Romania-Ukraine cooperation on the co-production of drones that can be rapidly deployed. Ukraine's battlefield expertise and drone technology are strategic assets for the defence of the entire Eastern Flank. Romania will continue to invest in strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank and in supporting Ukraine in its legitimate quest of self-defence," Dan said on X.

He said Russia must stop its aggression and begin a dialogue on achieving peace.

"As our allies and partners across Europe and the world have made clear today, Russia's aggression does not stop at borders. By continuing to attack Ukraine and threatening neighbouring NATO members, Russia demonstrates total disregard for international law and innocent civilian lives. This must stop. Russia must end its attacks and engage in meaningful dialogue toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Dan said.

 

Tags: #president #romania

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