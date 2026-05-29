Finland to send additional military aid to Ukraine – defense minister

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen has announced that President of the Republic Alexander Stubb has decided to send Ukraine the 33rd package of military assistance.

The Defense Ministry said in a press release that the value of the military equipment to be transferred is approximately EUR 128 million. The package includes both supplies from the reserves of the Defense Forces and materials purchased from domestic industry.

In total, Finland has already supplied Ukraine with defense materiel worth EUR 3.4 billion, the Defense Ministry said in the press release.

"Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary. This also strengthens Finland's defense industrial base. Thanks to these support packages, dozens of Finnish companies have already been able to demonstrate the functionality of their products in the most demanding conditions," Hakkanen said, according to the statement.

For operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of the assistance, the exact content, delivery method and schedule are not disclosed.

The assistance takes into account both Ukraine's needs and the resource situation in the Defense Forces, the ministry said.