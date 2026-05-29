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20:22 29.05.2026

Zelenskyy signs decree creating Chamber of Regional Youth Congresses

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Zelenskyy signs decree creating Chamber of Regional Youth Congresses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree creating a separate structure within the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, the Chamber of Regional Youth Congresses.

"Today is an important day and important decisions have been made that define a new role and emphasize the fundamental importance of young people in the development of the Ukrainian state, local self-government and the future of a new European Ukraine," Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine and Head of the Chamber of Regions of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Viktor Mykyta said, commenting on the president's decision.

Full text of decree No. 446/2026 On Amendments to the regulations on the congress of local and regional authorities under the President of Ukraine has been published on the website of the President's Office of Ukraine.

Tags: #president #decree

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