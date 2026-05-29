Interfax-Ukraine
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19:56 29.05.2026

Drone hit over Ukrainian territory changed flight path – Romanian president

1 min read
Drone hit over Ukrainian territory changed flight path – Romanian president
Photo: https://agerpres.ro/politic

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said on Friday in Galati that a Russian drone that hit a residential building changed its flight path after it had likely been struck by air defense over the Ukrainian city of Reni, DIGI24 has reported.

According to the statement, Dan said Russia was responsible for the incident and said residents could return to their apartments, except for the family directly affected by the explosion. He also said the two injured people hospitalized had minor injuries and were recovering well.

"The issue of the equipment Romania needs will be discussed at the next NATO meeting. Responsibility for this situation undoubtedly lies with Russia. This is a long process that Romania is carrying out in order to continue ensuring its defense," he said.

Source: DIGI24.

Tags: #drone #romania

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