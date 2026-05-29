Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:49 29.05.2026

Zaluzhny insists on building collective security system in Black Sea region

2 min read
Zaluzhny insists on building collective security system in Black Sea region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi

A window of opportunity for Ukraine to shape its own strategy in the Black Sea region has opened thanks to Russia being deprived of the ability to dominate it, and this opportunity should be used taking into account existing challenges, Ukrainian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"A system of collective security in the Black Sea region must be built. Given its coastline and unique experience in using technology in modern warfare, it is impossible to create a reliable counterbalance to Russia in the Black Sea without Ukraine. Therefore, NATO must invest in the military potential of its coastal states and develop a new security strategy for the Black Sea region," Zaluzhny said on Facebook following his speech at the Black Sea Security Forum on Friday.

"And here, support for Ukraine and the development of European regional partnership are key to the security of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, as well as Europe’s entire southern flank," the diplomat added.

He said the Azov-Black Sea region is key for Ukraine both because of maritime trade and resources, and because of security and the protection of critical infrastructure.

"Thanks to our decisive actions and the unprecedented use of new capabilities, Russia not only failed to deprive Ukraine of access to the Black Sea, but has effectively lost its dominance here. This has opened a window of opportunity for us to shape our own strategy in the region. We must make thoughtful use of it, taking into account all challenges and factors of uncertainty," Zaluzhny said.

Tags: #zaluzhny #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

13:05 21.05.2026
Future world order must have no gray zones - Zaluzhny

Future world order must have no gray zones - Zaluzhny

13:41 07.05.2026
Existing mobilization system must change due to shifts in warfare methods, demobilization possible – Zaluzhny

Existing mobilization system must change due to shifts in warfare methods, demobilization possible – Zaluzhny

19:18 23.04.2026
AI-related technological revolution will shape new world order, Zaluzhny believes

AI-related technological revolution will shape new world order, Zaluzhny believes

11:51 23.04.2026
Finland experience toward Russia impossible for Ukraine - Zaluzhny

Finland experience toward Russia impossible for Ukraine - Zaluzhny

11:37 23.04.2026
Ukraine, Russia losses not in China's interest – Zaluzhny

Ukraine, Russia losses not in China's interest – Zaluzhny

14:22 25.03.2026
Zaluzhny, Swedish MoD National Armaments Director discuss further coordination of partners' efforts

Zaluzhny, Swedish MoD National Armaments Director discuss further coordination of partners' efforts

16:12 23.03.2026
Sybiha calls on partners to consider Black Sea's potential as route for non-Russian energy resources to Europe

Sybiha calls on partners to consider Black Sea's potential as route for non-Russian energy resources to Europe

16:52 12.03.2026
Zaluzhny: Ukraine Reconstruction ETF investment fund officially launched on one of world's largest stock exchanges

Zaluzhny: Ukraine Reconstruction ETF investment fund officially launched on one of world's largest stock exchanges

19:34 25.02.2026
Zaluzhny, Usyk, and Budanov top Ukrainians' trust ratings - Ipsos poll

Zaluzhny, Usyk, and Budanov top Ukrainians' trust ratings - Ipsos poll

14:57 25.02.2026
First Ukrainian UAV manufacturing plant begins operations in the UK – Zaluzhny

First Ukrainian UAV manufacturing plant begins operations in the UK – Zaluzhny

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We have intelligence information about Russia preparing new massive strike

Ukraine to support Romania in protecting its skies – Zelenskyy

Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

Magyar says minority language rights and EU finances are two different things

No link between unfreezing funds for Hungary and Ukraine's EU accession - Von der Leyen

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We have intelligence information about Russia preparing new massive strike

Ukraine to support Romania in protecting its skies – Zelenskyy

Polish charge d'affaires holds conversation with Ukraine's deputy foreign minister

First batch of Gripen jets to arrive in Ukraine with long-range Meteor missiles – Defense Ministry

Finland to send additional military aid to Ukraine – defense minister

Zelenskyy signs decree creating Chamber of Regional Youth Congresses

Drone hit over Ukrainian territory changed flight path – Romanian president

Poroshenko, Zelenskyy discuss ways to end war during meeting

SBU strikes important FSB signals intelligence facility in Krasnodar Krai

Ukrainian language dominates in schools, but Russian remains predominant language of youth's informal communication – survey

AD
AD