Zaluzhny insists on building collective security system in Black Sea region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi

A window of opportunity for Ukraine to shape its own strategy in the Black Sea region has opened thanks to Russia being deprived of the ability to dominate it, and this opportunity should be used taking into account existing challenges, Ukrainian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"A system of collective security in the Black Sea region must be built. Given its coastline and unique experience in using technology in modern warfare, it is impossible to create a reliable counterbalance to Russia in the Black Sea without Ukraine. Therefore, NATO must invest in the military potential of its coastal states and develop a new security strategy for the Black Sea region," Zaluzhny said on Facebook following his speech at the Black Sea Security Forum on Friday.

"And here, support for Ukraine and the development of European regional partnership are key to the security of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, as well as Europe’s entire southern flank," the diplomat added.

He said the Azov-Black Sea region is key for Ukraine both because of maritime trade and resources, and because of security and the protection of critical infrastructure.

"Thanks to our decisive actions and the unprecedented use of new capabilities, Russia not only failed to deprive Ukraine of access to the Black Sea, but has effectively lost its dominance here. This has opened a window of opportunity for us to shape our own strategy in the region. We must make thoughtful use of it, taking into account all challenges and factors of uncertainty," Zaluzhny said.