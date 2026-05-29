SBU strikes important FSB signals intelligence facility in Krasnodar Krai

Specialists from the SBU’s "Alpha" Special Operations Center have struck the 16th Center of the Russian FSB, which specializes in signals intelligence (SIGINT), the SBU press service reports.

"This command post, located in the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai, was used by the enemy to guide missiles and drones across the territory of Ukraine, as well as to intercept signals from foreign satellites. As a result of the SBU drone attack, key facilities of the Russian signals intelligence center were disabled," the statement on the Telegram channel says.

It is emphasized that such special operations are of strategic importance, as they weaken Russia’s capability to control airspace, coordinate air defense systems, and direct strikes against Ukraine. Disrupting signals intelligence centers opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian drones and complicates Russia’s ability to protect military facilities in its deep rear.