Threatening activity observed in Belarus, but no readiness for attack seen yet – defense ministry advisor

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Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov has said the readiness of the Ukrainian army to repel an attack from Belarus, while simultaneously noting that he does not observe the readiness of the enemy itself for an attack from the north.

"Yes, we are recording activity that in the future may pose a threat to us or European countries. No, we do not see readiness to attack us, conditionally ‘tomorrow’," Beskrestnov wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence is monitoring the situation, and the army is "ready for the most diverse scenarios and events."

"We have enough fortifications, troops on the borders, and troops in readiness to repel possible aggression. A global invasion of the 2022 format will not be repeated. The war has changed. Any column of equipment will not last even a few hours," the advisor to the minister of defense emphasized.

He believes that opening a front from Belarus could only have the goal of drawing part of the Ukrainian troops to a new sector of the front, or Russia will try to use Belarus as a springboard for launching missiles or drones.

"I sincerely believe that the people and army of the RB see the modern format and results of the current war for all sides and will not allow themselves to be dragged into this madness. The peoples of Ukraine and Belarus have nothing to divide and no reason to be at enmity," Beskrestnov added.

As reported, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), Andrii Demchenko, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, denied the Lukashenko regime’s claims about alleged daily attempts by Ukrainian drones to cross the Belarusian border.

"Another attempt by Belarus to accuse Ukraine of something and shift responsibility onto us. At the same time, noting once again the absence of threats to Ukraine from Belarus. This has happened before, we have been through this and we remember," he stated.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Magyar" Brovdi reported the existence of a plan to deliver a series of strikes on the territory of Belarus if it dares to enter the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) published a report according to which Russia and Belarus are creating prerequisites to justify Russia’s delivery of drone strikes against Ukraine from Belarusian territory. At the same time, it is noted that Belarus is unlikely to launch a ground invasion of Ukraine, and ISW has not observed or independently verified any accumulation of Belarusian troops on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border that would be sufficient for a ground invasion. Russia also does not have the reserves necessary to support Belarusian troops in the event of a ground invasion of Ukraine.