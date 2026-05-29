SAPO and NABU expose two individuals extorting $1 mln from winner of drone production tender

Anti-corruption authorities have exposed and notified of suspicion two individuals – an official of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the owner of a private company – who extorted a $1 million bribe from the winner of a drone production tender, allegedly for the trouble-free conclusion and execution of a future contract.

"Under the procedural guidance of Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) prosecutors, National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine) NABU detectives notified an official of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (hereinafter – SBGS) and the owner of a private drone production company of suspicion. The individuals were exposed extorting $1 million," SAPO reported on Telegram on Friday.

It is reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that an official of the SBGS administration arranged for public procurement procedures for unmanned aerial vehicles by SBGS units. He defined the procurement conditions to ensure the victory of a company controlled by his accomplice. Despite the accomplices’ plans, another enterprise joined the tender, the head of which offered a more favorable proposal – to supply 270 unmanned aerial systems for UAH 825 million.

"Upon learning of this, the entrepreneur approached him with a request not to lower the price for the mentioned technical means, as there were already agreements for his own company to win. However, the new participant still provided an updated proposal, according to which the total cost decreased to UAH 760 million. In the end, it was the new participant who won," SAPO shared regarding the details of the case.

Since the plans to obtain profits from the controlled company were disrupted, the individuals decided to obtain a benefit from the tender winner. "The entrepreneur began to convince him of the need to provide a bribe for the trouble-free conclusion and execution of the future contract. He even organized a telephone conversation with a representative of the SBGS to finally assure him that all demands were being made in coordination with the administration of the agency," the SAPO report says.

The size of the illegal benefit amounted to $1 million (5-10% of the total amount of the future contract). The individuals planned to divide these funds among themselves and SBGS officials.

The SBGS official is charged with committing a crime provided for by Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the company owner under Part 4 of Art. 27 and Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.