Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/peter.magyar.102

Prime Minister of Hungary Peter Magyar states that he will be ready to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the completion of technical consultations between Budapest and Kyiv aimed at resolving what the Hungarian side considers the problem of Hungarian minorities in Ukraine, "somewhere in the Hungarian-speaking regions of Ukraine."

He stated this on Friday in Brussels at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which took place following the meeting of the two leaders.

"I want to confirm once again that after the technical meetings, I would be very happy to meet with the President of Ukraine somewhere in the Hungarian-speaking regions of Ukraine and open a truly new chapter in the relations between Hungary and Ukraine," Magyar said.

He noted that "all sorts of disputes exist between countries," adding, "We also have some disputes with other neighboring countries, but this is normal," the Hungarian Prime Minister believes.

According to Magyar, he has already been to Poland and Austria to "talk with these countries." "When I spoke with Mr. Tusk (Prime Minister of Poland), we agreed that we would like to strengthen the functioning of the Visegrad Four countries, possibly with new members, and I will meet with the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic and Poland, and I hope we will have the opportunity to hold the first new meeting of the Visegrad Four," he added.