Magyar says minority language rights and EU finances are two different things

Prime Minister of Hungary Peter Magyar states that there was no link between the European Commission’s decision to unfreeze finances for Budapest and the opening of the first cluster of negotiations for Ukraine, and expects that Kyiv will provide guarantees to the Hungarian minority to speak the Hungarian language.

He stated this on Thursday in Brussels at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which took place following a meeting between the two leaders.

"There was absolutely no connection between the unfreezing of funds and the opening of the first chapter of negotiations regarding Ukraine. I told the President of the European Union that for us, the most important thing is that we need guarantees regarding the 100,000 Hungarians living in Ukraine that they will be able to use their native language in school, at cultural events, and in public administration," Magyar said.

He recalled that the Hungarian side has proposals consisting of 11 points, which are known to the Ukrainian partners and which Budapest wants Kyiv to agree to. "There is nothing special about this. Both in Europe and around the world, this is a human right; regardless of where you live and where your language is predominant, you should be able to use that language, whether you are a primary school student or a mayor," the Prime Minister of Hungary explained his position.

According to Magyar, "several rounds of discussions" have already taken place on this issue. "We have active ties with our Ukrainian partners on technical issues, and I hope that these 11 points will be considered, and they will be able to make the necessary changes to their legislation, and we will invite the foreign ministers of our countries to sit at the (negotiating) table," he emphasized.

Earlier at the press conference, von der Leyen announced the unfreezing of previously blocked finances for Hungary.