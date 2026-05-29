Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:24 29.05.2026

No link between unfreezing funds for Hungary and Ukraine's EU accession - Von der Leyen

1 min read
No link between unfreezing funds for Hungary and Ukraine's EU accession - Von der Leyen
Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has clarified that the unblocking of funds for Hungary is entirely separate from Ukraine’s EU accession process. Speaking at a news conference alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, she explained that the financial mechanisms in question, such as cohesion funds and the Next Generation EU program, have no legal or procedural connection to the enlargement talks.

Regarding Ukraine and Moldova, the President noted that both nations have successfully implemented the necessary reforms required to move forward. She emphasized that the accession path is strictly merit-based and, since the criteria for the first cluster of negotiations have been met, there is no justification for further delays. While the matter is set for discussion at the European Council, she reaffirmed that the progress of candidate countries remains independent of current negotiations with Budapest.

Tags: #hungary #von_der_leyen #eu_accession

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