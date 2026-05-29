Interfax-Ukraine
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15:49 29.05.2026

We increase active operations, dictate our terms to Russia - Syrsky from Donetsk region

2 min read
We increase active operations, dictate our terms to Russia - Syrsky from Donetsk region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has visited combat brigades stationed in the Donetsk region, noting that there are currently many sectors where the Defense Forces are managing to increase their own active operations and dictate their terms to Russia; there, Russia is suffering heavy losses.

"Another working trip to combat brigades in the Donetsk region. The Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration remains one of the key and hottest sectors of the front. This is the direction where the main efforts of Russia are concentrated, and it does not abandon attempts to break through the defense and move beyond the Pokrovsk agglomeration," he said Telegram on Friday.

Syrsky said: "There are many areas where we have the opportunity to increase our own active operations and dictate our terms to Russia. There, Russia suffers heavy losses and tries to hold certain areas of terrain itself to prevent the advancement of our troops."

He emphasized, this "is becoming possible thanks to the resilience of our warriors, competent planning, high-quality preparation of military personnel for performing combat missions, and the skillful use of weapons."

"On the front, our new approaches to Middle Strike are already making an impact – the creation of unified centers, improving interaction between different components of the Defense Forces, deploying additional units within corps, etc. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are destroying Russian logistics, a greater number of personnel and equipment, their command posts, UAV launch sites and locations of operators, air defense systems, EW, and SIGINT systems," Syrsky said.

According to him, Russia continues to rely on small infantry groups, using the tactic of infiltration by individual servicemen and their accumulation in the inter-positional space. "However, despite all attempts, the Russian invaders are failing to achieve the goals set by Moscow," he said.

Tags: #donetsk_region #frontline #syrsky

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