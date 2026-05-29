Interfax-Ukraine
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15:31 29.05.2026

URCS working to eliminate consequences of Russian attack on Zaporizhia

1 min read
URCS working to eliminate consequences of Russian attack on Zaporizhia
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are working to eliminate the consequences of a Russian night air attack on Zaporizhia.

"In Zaporizhia, at the site of the night attack, a rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Zaporizhia region is working together with other special services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

To identify victims, volunteers conducted a door-to-door search of the affected building and checked the surrounding area. They provided first aid to two wounded people and psychological first aid to eight others.

According to the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, a high-rise building was damaged due to the Russian attack, with windows and balconies destroyed. Three women were injured. Emergency and municipal services are working at the site of the attack, providing necessary assistance to the victims.

Tags: #urcs #zaporizhia

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