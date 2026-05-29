Zelenskyy includes Finance Minister and head of Rada national security committee in HQ meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree according to which he included the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, and Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko in the HQ Meeting (Stavka) of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The corresponding decree No. 445/2026 has been published on the president’s website.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.