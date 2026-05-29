Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy regions during day

Photo: Naftogaz

Russia’s attack on the oil and gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group in Kharkiv and Sumy regions continued throughout the day, the company reported on Friday.

"We have significant damage. Fires broke out," Naftogaz said.

At one of the facilities in Sumy region, Russia launched a repeated strike with an interval of several hours.

Naftogaz emphasized that Russia is attacking oil and gas infrastructure almost continuously in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The situation remains difficult.