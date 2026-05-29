Interfax-Ukraine
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15:17 29.05.2026

I emphasize need for dialogue between EU and Russia - Fico's reaction to drone in Galati

2 min read
I emphasize need for dialogue between EU and Russia - Fico's reaction to drone in Galati
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/robertficosk

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has expressed solidarity with the government of Romania in connection with the incident in Galati, where a drone involved in attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine crashed on the night of May 29, and called for restraint in statements and the initiation of a dialogue between the European Union and Russia.

"A few days ago, I noted that in the absence of dialogue between the European Union and Russia, any drone that accidentally enters airspace could lead to an escalation of tension that we might not be able to control," he said on X on Friday.

"In connection with the drone incident, I express full solidarity with the government of Romania, call for restraint in statements that inflame passions, and once again emphasize the need for the immediate initiation of a dialogue between the European Union and Russia," he stated.

As reported with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, the drone caused a fire on the roof of an apartment building. Two people received minor injuries, and the building was evacuated. The Ministry of National Defense of Romania scrambled a plane and a helicopter in connection with the appearance of Russian drones on radar.

In Bucharest, the incident was called a "serious and irresponsible escalation" by Russia, and intentions to take diplomatic measures in response were stated. President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel called for a decisive international reaction that cannot be limited to joint condemnation only. "The unprecedented night strike by a Russian drone on a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati, which resulted in two people being injured, is absolutely unacceptable. However, we must not limit ourselves to joint condemnation only," he said on X on Friday.

Tags: #romania #uav #fico

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