Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on May 28 and on the night of May 29 struck a number of important objects of Russia, in particular, the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd and the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station in the Yaroslavl region of Russia, as well as an anti-aircraft missile system, a warehouse, and enemy UAV command posts in the temporarily occupied territories.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Telegram, a fire was recorded on the territory of the Volgograd refinery. "Primary oil refining units AVT-1, AVT-3, AVT-5, and AVT-6, as well as secondary oil refining units, were hit. The plant has stopped production processes. The scale of the damage is being clarified," the report says.

The striking of a target and a fire on the territory of the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station were also recorded.

"Combustion of two oil tanks of 50,000 cubic meters and 20,000 cubic meters is confirmed. The scale of the damage is being clarified. The Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station is a hub station of the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline, through which oil from Siberia and northern Russia goes to the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga and to Belarus. It is part of the structure of the Russian state company Transneft," the General Staff reported.

In the occupied territories, an enemy Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the area of the village of Berdianske, Zaporizhia region; an enemy command and observation post in the area of the village of Lyman Pershyi, Kharkiv region; an enemy logistics warehouse in the village of Aidar, Luhansk region; as well as enemy UAV command posts in the areas of the village of Tyotkino, Kursk region of Russia, the village of Komar, Donetsk region, and Nesterianka, Zaporizhia region.

In addition, Ukraine struck areas of concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Novopetrivka and Novohryhorivka, Zaporizhia region; Rodynske, Donetsk region; Kleven, Kursk region of Russia; Sichneve, Dnipropetrovsk region; and Basivka, Sumy region.