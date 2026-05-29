Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing detailed proposals for new European sanctions package against Russia

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha the steps of partners that can strengthen Ukraine, as well as proposals for a new European sanctions package against Russia.

"We have information from intelligence about Russia’s preparation for a new massive strike. It is important that all our partners know what is happening and that Russia continues to rely on missiles and further war, rather than diplomatic steps. Above all, this means that additional measures of sanctions pressure on Russia are needed and that our agreements with partners on air defense cannot be delayed in implementation," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He noted that he discussed with Sybiha what should be done in these weeks and which steps of partners can support the country’s defense most effectively.

"Anti-ballistic systems are a key task. We are also preparing our detailed proposals for a new European sanctions package and additional measures against the circumvention of existing sanctions," the president said.