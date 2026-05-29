Zaporizhia NPP experiences 16th blackout

On the night of May 28-29, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP once again lost external power supply, causing it to switch to blackout mode, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday.

"For the 16th time during the military conflict, the Zaporizhia NPP temporarily lost all external power supply overnight," the agency noted, citing Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on X.

According to the IAEA, emergency diesel generators started up to provide electricity to essential safety systems during the hour-long outage, after which the plant was reconnected to the single remaining power line.

"The cause is currently unknown, but this incident underscores that nuclear safety remains vulnerable," Grossi said.

As reported, the Zaporizhia NPP currently receives external power through only one power line after the main line was disconnected back in March.

Before the start of the full-scale war, the facility was connected to 10 lines at once.

The IAEA continues consultations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a temporary ceasefire in the area of the plant to conduct repairs on the 750 kV power line. However, the difficult situation near the front line significantly complicates the work and the negotiation process.