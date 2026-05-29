Ukrainian drones already reaching outskirts of Donetsk and Mariupol, it will become increasingly difficult for the enemy - Pivnenko

Photo: https://t.me/Pivnenko_NGU

The most intensive combat operations in May took place in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions (Donetsk region), where dozens of assault actions and the massive use of strike UAVs and aviation are recorded daily; however, Ukrainian drones are already reaching the outskirts of Donetsk and Mariupol, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Oleksandr Pivnenko has said.

"Corps, brigades, and Omega special forces of the NGU continue to hold designated lines, fulfill assigned tasks, strengthen defense, and conduct a complex of measures to disrupt the logistics of enemy forces. Our drones are already reaching the outskirts of Donetsk and Mariupol, which means it will become increasingly difficult for the enemy. We will ramp up this work," he wrote following a visit to NGU units performing combat tasks in the most difficult sectors of the front, particularly in the Donetsk region.

"This month remains extremely tense for the frontline in the Donetsk region. The enemy continues to conduct the most intensive combat operations precisely in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, where dozens of assault actions, as well as the massive use of strike UAVs and aviation, are recorded daily. However, our units within the 1st NGU Corps Azov are holding back the enemy’s pressure and inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment," Pivnenko wrote.

According to him, in the Kupiansk direction, units of the 2nd NGU Corps Khartia ensure control over important sectors of the front, conduct strike-search operations, and systematically destroy enemy logistics, making their advance impossible.

"We also see that for a long time the enemy has been betting not only on infantry but also on the mass use of unmanned systems. Our counteraction to enemy drones is about saving the lives of personnel and maintaining control over designated sectors of the front," Pivnenko emphasized.

Pivnenko noted that during field work and reports from corps and unit commanders regarding the operational situation and the nature of enemy actions, they focused on current needs as well as issues of ensuring our logistics and stable command and control.

According to him, the high intensity of UAV use is one of the key features of modern warfare, and Ukrainian units adapt daily to these challenges and effectively counter the enemy. "Despite constant pressure, thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of our warriors, we have significant results in reducing the enemy’s combat potential. We are destroying its manpower, vehicles, weaponry, and command posts," he stressed.

Pivnenko also noted that it has been two years since the creation of the NGU corps—"today we see the systematic and well-established work of the corps management and the brigades within them directly on the battlefield. We continue to increase capacities, strengthen the technological component and the combat capabilities of our units. Honor and respect to the warriors who daily hold the line and the defense of Ukraine in the most difficult conditions."