We must not limit ourselves to joint condemnation only - Pavel on Galati incident

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has called for a decisive international reaction to the incident in Galati (Romania), where a drone involved in attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine crashed on the night of May 29, causing a fire on the roof of an apartment building.

"The unprecedented night strike by a Russian drone on a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati, which resulted in two people being injured, is absolutely unacceptable. However, we must not limit ourselves to joint condemnation only," he said on X on Friday.

"Therefore, I unequivocally support the call of Romanian President Dan for a decisive international reaction. Russia must clearly realize that we will not tolerate such attacks," Pavel emphasized.

As reported with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, the drone caused a fire on the roof of an apartment building. Two people received minor injuries, and the building was evacuated. The Ministry of National Defense of Romania scrambled a plane and a helicopter in connection with the appearance of Russian drones on radar.

In Bucharest, the incident was called a "serious and irresponsible escalation" by Russia, and intentions to take diplomatic measures in response were stated.