Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 29.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new massive strike on Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new massive strike on Ukraine
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

According to intelligence data, Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker.

"Grateful for the condolences regarding the constant Russian air attacks. Informed the Chancellor about our intelligence data that Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities. It is very important that there are joint responses from partners to these shellings, primarily in the supply of anti-ballistic systems," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The interlocutors also discussed the process of Ukraine’s European integration.

"We expect that as early as June, the first cluster will be opened. This is fair; Ukrainians deserve it. I thank Austria for fully sharing this view," Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation within international organizations. The President instructed the diplomatic team to work on the relevant issues with their Austrian colleagues at their level.

Tags: #zelenskyy #stocker #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

16:32 29.05.2026
Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

15:29 29.05.2026
Zelenskyy includes Finance Minister and head of Rada national security committee in HQ meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Zelenskyy includes Finance Minister and head of Rada national security committee in HQ meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

15:19 29.05.2026
Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy regions during day

Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy regions during day

15:13 29.05.2026
Curious to see how Nawrocki plans to go collect the Order from Ukrainian soldiers - Sadovy

Curious to see how Nawrocki plans to go collect the Order from Ukrainian soldiers - Sadovy

14:55 29.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing detailed proposals for new European sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing detailed proposals for new European sanctions package against Russia

13:51 29.05.2026
Zelenskyy on Russian drone strike on Galati: Ukraine ready to support Romania in any way necessary

Zelenskyy on Russian drone strike on Galati: Ukraine ready to support Romania in any way necessary

13:22 29.05.2026
Nawrocki proposes stripping Zelenskyy of Order of White Eagle

Nawrocki proposes stripping Zelenskyy of Order of White Eagle

19:21 28.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine promotes creation of own ballistics despite competition from certain states

Zelenskyy: Ukraine promotes creation of own ballistics despite competition from certain states

20:48 27.05.2026
Zelenskyy on letter to USA: accelerating ballistic defense could help make diplomacy work

Zelenskyy on letter to USA: accelerating ballistic defense could help make diplomacy work

18:58 27.05.2026
One killed, woman and 2 children wounded in occupant shelling of playground in Kherson - official

One killed, woman and 2 children wounded in occupant shelling of playground in Kherson - official

HOT NEWS

Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

Magyar says minority language rights and EU finances are two different things

No link between unfreezing funds for Hungary and Ukraine's EU accession - Von der Leyen

Zelenskyy includes Finance Minister and head of Rada national security committee in HQ meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

HCJ suspends three Supreme Court judges suspected of corruption

LATEST

Threatening activity observed in Belarus, but no readiness for attack seen yet – defense ministry advisor

SAPO and NABU expose two individuals extorting $1 mln from winner of drone production tender

Magyar says minority language rights and EU finances are two different things

No link between unfreezing funds for Hungary and Ukraine's EU accession - Von der Leyen

We increase active operations, dictate our terms to Russia - Syrsky from Donetsk region

Russian Consul General in Constanta to be declared persona non grata, consulate to be closed – President of Romania

URCS working to eliminate consequences of Russian attack on Zaporizhia

I emphasize need for dialogue between EU and Russia - Fico's reaction to drone in Galati

General Staff reports strikes on Volgograd refinery and oil pumping station near Yaroslavl in Russia

Zaporizhia NPP experiences 16th blackout

AD
AD