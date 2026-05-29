Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new massive strike on Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

According to intelligence data, Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker.

"Grateful for the condolences regarding the constant Russian air attacks. Informed the Chancellor about our intelligence data that Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian cities and communities. It is very important that there are joint responses from partners to these shellings, primarily in the supply of anti-ballistic systems," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The interlocutors also discussed the process of Ukraine’s European integration.

"We expect that as early as June, the first cluster will be opened. This is fair; Ukrainians deserve it. I thank Austria for fully sharing this view," Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation within international organizations. The President instructed the diplomatic team to work on the relevant issues with their Austrian colleagues at their level.