HCJ suspends three Supreme Court judges suspected of corruption

The High Council of Justice (HCJ) has suspended three Supreme Court judges from administering justice — figures in the proceedings of a corruption case, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has said.

"On May 29, 2026, at the request of the head of SAPO, the High Council of Justice suspended three judges suspected in the case of corruption in the Supreme Court from administering justice in connection with criminal prosecution," SAPO said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to SAPO, the HCJ granted the request and suspended the judges from administering justice until July 19, 2026.

The HCJ noted in a statement on its website that the request of the Deputy Prosecutor General – Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office was partially granted.

"Temporarily, until July 19, 2026, Supreme Court judge Zhanna Yelenina is suspended from administering justice in connection with criminal prosecution," the statement says.

Also, according to the HCJ statement, Supreme Court judge Ihor Zhelezniy and Supreme Court judge Iryna Hryhorieva have been temporarily suspended from administering justice until July 19, 2026, in connection with criminal prosecution.

As reported, on May 19, SAPO and NABU announced new suspicions in the case of corruption in the Supreme Court: three sitting SC judges and one retired judge are suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit for making a decision in the interests of the owner of the Finance and Credit group. According to the investigation, these individuals received an unlawful benefit for making a decision in the interests of the owner of the Finance and Credit group — businessman Kostiantyn Zhevago.

According to the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office, in 2002, the Ukrainian businessman purchased 40.19% of the shares of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant from four companies.

In 2022, the court of appeal overturned the decision of the first instance and invalidated the securities purchase and sale agreement. To prevent the loss of shares, in early March 2023, the businessman entered into a conspiracy with a lawyer of a "back office" at the Supreme Court. According to SAPO, during March-April 2023, the businessman transferred $2.7 million to the lawyer.

"On April 19, 2023, the Supreme Court made a decision in favor of the businessman. Following this, in May 2023, $1.8 million was distributed between the Chairman and judges of the Supreme Court," SAPO informed.

On May 15, 2023, the Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev and a lawyer were exposed while receiving the second tranche of an unlawful benefit in the amount of $450,000. The case accusing the former top official is currently being heard in the HACC.

The HACC has already set bail for judge Iryna Hryhorieva at UAH 2.5 million, for judge Ihor Zhelezniy at UAH 2 million, and for judge Zhanna Yelenina at UAH 3 million. The judges have filed appeals against these decisions.

The HACC also chose a preventive measure for retired Supreme Court judge Oleksandr Prokopenko in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 900,000.