Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:51 29.05.2026

Zelenskyy on Russian drone strike on Galati: Ukraine ready to support Romania in any way necessary

2 min read
Zelenskyy on Russian drone strike on Galati: Ukraine ready to support Romania in any way necessary
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

It is necessary to increase pressure on Russia so that the war does not drag on or expand; Ukraine is ready to support Romania after the strike of a Russian drone on a residential building, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"It is truly necessary to increase pressure on Russia so that this war does not drag on and does not expand. Last night, Russia launched a deliberate strike on our southern region – Odesa region, which borders Romania. This was another cynical attack on civilian infrastructure in our cities and in our waters, directed against civilian container ships," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Friday.

He noted that one of the drones – an equivalent of the Shahed – struck an ordinary residential building in Romania.

"We wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are ready to support Romania in any way necessary under these circumstances. We count on the new European Union sanctions measures against Russia being truly strong and giving Russia the sense that its strikes mean significant losses for Russia itself. That would be fair," the president emphasized.

As reported with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, a drone involved in attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine crashed in Galati (Romania), causing a fire on the roof of an apartment building. Two people received minor injuries, and the building was evacuated. The Ministry of National Defense of Romania scrambled a plane and a helicopter in connection with the appearance of Russian drones on radar.

In Bucharest, the incident was called a "serious and irresponsible escalation" by Russia, and intentions to take diplomatic measures in response were stated.

Tags: #zelenskyy #romania

MORE ABOUT

16:32 29.05.2026
Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

15:29 29.05.2026
Zelenskyy includes Finance Minister and head of Rada national security committee in HQ meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Zelenskyy includes Finance Minister and head of Rada national security committee in HQ meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

15:17 29.05.2026
I emphasize need for dialogue between EU and Russia - Fico's reaction to drone in Galati

I emphasize need for dialogue between EU and Russia - Fico's reaction to drone in Galati

15:13 29.05.2026
Curious to see how Nawrocki plans to go collect the Order from Ukrainian soldiers - Sadovy

Curious to see how Nawrocki plans to go collect the Order from Ukrainian soldiers - Sadovy

14:55 29.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing detailed proposals for new European sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing detailed proposals for new European sanctions package against Russia

14:20 29.05.2026
We must not limit ourselves to joint condemnation only - Pavel on Galati incident

We must not limit ourselves to joint condemnation only - Pavel on Galati incident

14:16 29.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new massive strike on Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new massive strike on Ukraine

13:22 29.05.2026
Nawrocki proposes stripping Zelenskyy of Order of White Eagle

Nawrocki proposes stripping Zelenskyy of Order of White Eagle

13:02 29.05.2026
Romania to strengthen air defense and Eastern Flank protection with NATO after Russian drone incident - Dan

Romania to strengthen air defense and Eastern Flank protection with NATO after Russian drone incident - Dan

11:35 29.05.2026
NATO condemns Russia after drone hit in Romania – alliance spokesperson

NATO condemns Russia after drone hit in Romania – alliance spokesperson

HOT NEWS

Magyar ready to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia after minority talks

Magyar says minority language rights and EU finances are two different things

No link between unfreezing funds for Hungary and Ukraine's EU accession - Von der Leyen

Zelenskyy includes Finance Minister and head of Rada national security committee in HQ meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new massive strike on Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrainian language dominates in schools, but Russian remains predominant language of youth's informal communication – survey

Kharkiv resident sentenced to 15 years in prison for correcting mass UAV attack in June last year

Threatening activity observed in Belarus, but no readiness for attack seen yet – defense ministry advisor

SAPO and NABU expose two individuals extorting $1 mln from winner of drone production tender

Magyar says minority language rights and EU finances are two different things

No link between unfreezing funds for Hungary and Ukraine's EU accession - Von der Leyen

We increase active operations, dictate our terms to Russia - Syrsky from Donetsk region

Russian Consul General in Constanta to be declared persona non grata, consulate to be closed – President of Romania

URCS working to eliminate consequences of Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy regions during day

AD
AD