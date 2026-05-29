Zelenskyy on Russian drone strike on Galati: Ukraine ready to support Romania in any way necessary

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

It is necessary to increase pressure on Russia so that the war does not drag on or expand; Ukraine is ready to support Romania after the strike of a Russian drone on a residential building, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"It is truly necessary to increase pressure on Russia so that this war does not drag on and does not expand. Last night, Russia launched a deliberate strike on our southern region – Odesa region, which borders Romania. This was another cynical attack on civilian infrastructure in our cities and in our waters, directed against civilian container ships," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Friday.

He noted that one of the drones – an equivalent of the Shahed – struck an ordinary residential building in Romania.

"We wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are ready to support Romania in any way necessary under these circumstances. We count on the new European Union sanctions measures against Russia being truly strong and giving Russia the sense that its strikes mean significant losses for Russia itself. That would be fair," the president emphasized.

As reported with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, a drone involved in attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine crashed in Galati (Romania), causing a fire on the roof of an apartment building. Two people received minor injuries, and the building was evacuated. The Ministry of National Defense of Romania scrambled a plane and a helicopter in connection with the appearance of Russian drones on radar.

In Bucharest, the incident was called a "serious and irresponsible escalation" by Russia, and intentions to take diplomatic measures in response were stated.