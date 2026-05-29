Only Russian and Belarusian components found in 'Oreshnik' – presidential advisor

Photo: Maria Kolmakova

In the debris of the Oreshnik missile, which Russia launched against Ukraine in the latest shelling, components from only Russia and Belarus were found, said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, advisor to the president on sanctions policy.

"Everything we have found so far is only Russia and Belarus," he said at a briefing on Friday.

During the event, journalists were shown fragments of the Oreshnik’s onboard computer, which were found after the latest massive shelling.

According to Vlasiuk and the experts present, the components for this missile were produced before 2017.

Vlasiuk also noted that the accuracy of the Oreshnik is low, but it should not be underestimated.