Interfax-Ukraine
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11:35 29.05.2026

NATO condemns Russia after drone hit in Romania – alliance spokesperson

1 min read
NATO condemns Russia after drone hit in Romania – alliance spokesperson

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated that the alliance condemns Russia due to a drone hitting Romania, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is maintaining contact with the Romanian authorities.

"Early this morning, an apartment building in Romania was hit by a drone as Russia attacked Ukrainian infrastructure near the border," according to a statement on the social network X.

The spokesperson noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in contact with the Romanian authorities.

"We condemn Russia’s recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defense against all threats, including drones," she emphasized.

As reported, Romania accused Russia of a serious violation of its airspace after a drone involved in strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure crashed in the city of Galati, and reported the incident to NATO.

Tags: #drone #nato #romania

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