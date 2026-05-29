Romania calls crash of Russian drone in Galati 'serious and irresponsible escalation'

Romania accused Russia of a serious violation of its airspace after a drone involved in strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure crashed in the city of Galati, and reported the incident to NATO.

According to the press service of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the drone, involved in attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine, crashed in Galati (Romania), causing a fire on the roof of an apartment building.

"Two people received minor injuries, and the building was evacuated," the report said.

The Ministry of National Defense of Romania scrambled a plane and a helicopter following the appearance of Russian drones on radars.

In Bucharest, the incident was called a "serious and irresponsible escalation" by Russia, and the government announced its intention to take diplomatic measures in response.

"Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures to respond to this serious violation of international law and its airspace," the statement emphasized.

Romania also informed its allies and the NATO Secretary General about the circumstances of the incident and requested an acceleration in the transfer of anti-drone equipment.

The statement emphasizes that Russia bears direct responsibility for the incident and remains an aggressor state whose actions pose a threat to regional security.