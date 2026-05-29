Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:31 29.05.2026

Romania calls crash of Russian drone in Galati 'serious and irresponsible escalation'

1 min read
Romania calls crash of Russian drone in Galati 'serious and irresponsible escalation'

Romania accused Russia of a serious violation of its airspace after a drone involved in strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure crashed in the city of Galati, and reported the incident to NATO.

According to the press service of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the drone, involved in attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine, crashed in Galati (Romania), causing a fire on the roof of an apartment building.

"Two people received minor injuries, and the building was evacuated," the report said.

The Ministry of National Defense of Romania scrambled a plane and a helicopter following the appearance of Russian drones on radars.

In Bucharest, the incident was called a "serious and irresponsible escalation" by Russia, and the government announced its intention to take diplomatic measures in response.

"Romania will take the necessary diplomatic measures to respond to this serious violation of international law and its airspace," the statement emphasized.

Romania also informed its allies and the NATO Secretary General about the circumstances of the incident and requested an acceleration in the transfer of anti-drone equipment.

The statement emphasizes that Russia bears direct responsibility for the incident and remains an aggressor state whose actions pose a threat to regional security.

Tags: #drone #romania

MORE ABOUT

09:29 26.05.2026
Operations at Syzran refinery in Russia effectively halted after key unit damaged - media

Operations at Syzran refinery in Russia effectively halted after key unit damaged - media

14:59 18.05.2026
Some 32,000 Ukrainians flee illegally to Romania since 2022, 39 die in mountains – media

Some 32,000 Ukrainians flee illegally to Romania since 2022, 39 die in mountains – media

15:29 13.05.2026
Greek Defense Minister at EU Council claims discovered sea drone is Ukrainian, Fedorov promises to investigate

Greek Defense Minister at EU Council claims discovered sea drone is Ukrainian, Fedorov promises to investigate

13:25 13.05.2026
Zelenskyy arrives in Romania

Zelenskyy arrives in Romania

14:13 05.05.2026
EC begins formation of EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance

EC begins formation of EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance

11:05 17.04.2026
Police recover drone with warhead launched by enemy from Dnipro River in Kyiv

Police recover drone with warhead launched by enemy from Dnipro River in Kyiv

19:52 15.04.2026
One victim of Russian strike on Odesa apartment block dies – city authorities

One victim of Russian strike on Odesa apartment block dies – city authorities

18:07 07.04.2026
Daily Humanity Foundation gives 10 Tsukorok drone detectors to Suspilne News

Daily Humanity Foundation gives 10 Tsukorok drone detectors to Suspilne News

16:41 06.04.2026
Ukraine plans to launch railway route to Varna in Bulgaria early June – dpty PM

Ukraine plans to launch railway route to Varna in Bulgaria early June – dpty PM

20:08 02.04.2026
Interpipe acquires AMTP Roman plant in Romania from ArcelorMittal

Interpipe acquires AMTP Roman plant in Romania from ArcelorMittal

HOT NEWS

Enemy UAVs attack foreign merchant vessels under flags of Vanuatu, Comoros and Panama – Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

Russia strikes Turkish vessel near Odesa region with drones, casualties reported — Navy

Melnyk calls on partners to increase air defense aid to Ukraine tenfold

EU approves another EUR 2.8 bln for Kyiv under Ukraine Facility

EU cannot be a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow because it protects European and Ukrainian interests - Kallas

LATEST

German Cologne ready to join Kyiv's recovery projects – Klitschko

Ukrainian Red Cross one-time financial aid program for vision-impaired veterans launches in July

All 10 points of Kachka-Kos communiqué are being worked on, one already completed - Vice PM

Enemy UAVs attack foreign merchant vessels under flags of Vanuatu, Comoros and Panama – Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

217 of 232 UAVs neutralized, Iskander missile and 14 drones hit targets - Air Force

Russia strikes Turkish vessel near Odesa region with drones, casualties reported — Navy

UN permanent representative Melnyk warns of 'devastating consequences' for Belarus if it joins war against Ukraine

Melnyk calls on partners to increase air defense aid to Ukraine tenfold

Melnyk at UN Security Council: Russia manipulates facts to justify war

NB8 countries provide over $2 bln for PURL

AD
AD