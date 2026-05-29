German Cologne ready to join Kyiv's recovery projects – Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Cologne Mayor Torsten Burmester discussed cooperation in the areas of restoration, civil defense, and the exchange of municipal service expertise.

"We discussed the situation in Kyiv and Ukraine. Our partners, in particular, are interested in our experience in preparing for potential threats, organizing territorial defense, creating a civil defense system, and operating a warning system," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to the capital’s mayor, the parties agreed on more effective cooperation between the cities, particularly in the economic sphere.

Klitschko noted that Cologne is ready to join in the implementation of joint projects to restore Kyiv, as well as to cooperate and exchange experiences between municipal services.