Interfax-Ukraine
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11:05 29.05.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross one-time financial aid program for vision-impaired veterans launches in July

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross one-time financial aid program for vision-impaired veterans launches in July
Photo: Red Cross Society

A financial aid program from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) for veterans who lost their sight as a result of the war will launch on July 1.

"Veterans who have fully or partially lost their sight will be able to receive up to UAH 95,000 in aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross to purchase necessary adaptive devices and adapt their living space to their own needs," the URCS said on Facebook.

The program provides 26 categories of adaptive gadgets and household solutions to choose from, designed to help 345 veterans regain independence in daily life, improve safety and adapt to new conditions. The one-time payment will be made regardless of other types of assistance received.

The URCS recalled that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for implementing a joint project of the Ukrainian Red Cross and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs aimed at supporting veterans who fully or partially lost their sight while defending the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

During the preparation of the program, the URCS team conducted surveys and a series of consultations to identify the real needs of people after vision loss. Based on the results, a list of adaptive gadgets and household solutions was compiled to help make the daily lives of such individuals more independent, safe and comfortable. This list formed the basis of the program.

The initiative is being implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross with the support of the FCDO.

Tags: #vision_impaired #urcs #veterans

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