All 10 points of Kachka-Kos communiqué are being worked on, one already completed - Vice PM

Photo: Facebook @taras.kachka

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka says work on all recommendations of the so-called Kachka-Kos communiqué is ongoing and there are no deadline breaches.

"All 10 points are being worked on. One point has definitely been completed — we are grateful to parliament for approving the law on digitalization of enforcement proceedings. Other draft laws are being coordinated with the European Commission. Regarding amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, the SBI and the High Qualifications Commission of Judges. We are trying to calibrate the negative lessons of the past into these draft laws so that they are accepted in the chamber and meet European requirements," Kachka said during the question hour with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He added that there is an agreement that all these tasks will be completed within a year, so there are no deadline breaches.

"They correspond to the benchmarks reflected in the first cluster, so opening the first cluster will also be an additional push. Everything is fine and under control, work is ongoing on all points," the deputy prime minister said.

As reported, a joint statement by enlargement commissioner Marta Kos and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka following an informal meeting of European affairs ministers in December 2025 stated that Ukraine must take a number of measures to implement anti-corruption and rule of law policies within the EU accession process during 2026, including adopting comprehensive amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure and other legislation.

It was also envisaged that Ukraine would facilitate the strengthening of the independence of NABU and SAP and the protection of their jurisdiction from circumvention and undue influence by clearly delineating investigative powers between pre-trial investigation bodies and establishing clear rules on preventing and resolving jurisdictional conflicts in criminal proceedings, as well as facilitating the expansion of NABU and SAP jurisdiction to all high-risk positions based on an existing independent assessment.