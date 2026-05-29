Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:55 29.05.2026

Enemy UAVs attack foreign merchant vessels under flags of Vanuatu, Comoros and Panama – Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

1 min read
Enemy UAVs attack foreign merchant vessels under flags of Vanuatu, Comoros and Panama – Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

Last night, May 28, Russian troops used UAVs to attack three foreign vessels flying the flags of Vanuatu, Comoros, and Panama while navigating the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor.

According to a Telegram post by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) on Friday, the hits caused fires on board, which were extinguished by crews.

"Two crew members on one of the vessels sustained minor injuries. They received the necessary medical assistance," the message reads.

The USPA noted that traffic along the sea lane is continuing, taking safety measures into account.

Tags: #foreign_vessels #uspa #uavs

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