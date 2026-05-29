217 of 232 UAVs neutralized, Iskander missile and 14 drones hit targets - Air Force

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Defense forces neutralized 217 of 232 enemy UAVs that attacked Ukraine overnight and as of 08:30, with an Iskander ballistic missile and 14 attack drones recorded as hitting targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"On the night of May 29 (from 18:00 on May 28), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile from the Kursk region, Russia, and 232 attack UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas types and Parodia decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiiske, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the Air Force said on Telegram on Friday.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 air defense shot down/suppressed 217 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country. An ballistic missile and 14 attack UAVs were recorded as hitting 14 locations, and debris from downed UAVs fell at 7 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

"The attack is ongoing, several enemy UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace. Follow safety rules!" the Air Force said.