Russia strikes Turkish vessel near Odesa region with drones, casualties reported — Navy

Photo: https://t.me/ukrainian_navy

Russian occupants struck a Turkish vessel heading from the Odesa region to Turkey with drones overnight, causing a fire and wounding two people, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Overnight, the enemy used UAVs to attack the dry cargo vessel ANT, sailing under the flag of Vanuatu (shipowner country - Turkey) from one of the ports of the Odesa region to Turkey with cargo on board," the statement said.

A fire broke out after the vessel’s superstructure was hit. Two wounded crew members were promptly evacuated by Ukrainian Navy boats and taken to a medical facility.

Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the marine search and rescue service and the Ukrainian Navy, the fire was quickly contained, the statement said.

"Russia continues to deliberately threaten international maritime shipping by attacking civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels," the naval command said.