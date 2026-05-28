NB8 countries provide over $2 bln for PURL

The Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries have already provided over $2 billion for the PURL program, the press service of the Office of the President reports following a meeting between First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, and delegations from the foreign ministries of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

In total, the NB8 countries have provided more than $2 billion for PURL. Ukraine is counting on additional contributions and the fastest possible delivery of missiles for Patriot systems, the message says.

During the meeting, Kyslytsia also provides information on the work of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with European leaders regarding the creation of its own European anti-ballistic system.

"We must jointly move as quickly as possible in the process of developing a European anti-ballistic system and ensure mass production. Ukraine is ready to contribute to this process. The unity of European countries around strengthening common defense capabilities is critically important. We must promote practical defense solutions that can be promptly implemented," he said.

Additionally, the parties discussed expectations for this July's NATO summit, Ukraine's European integration, and diplomatic work.

"We expect the opening of all negotiation clusters with the EU as early as June and unanimous support from European partners. European countries should promote the opening of all negotiation clusters just as Ukraine fights on the battlefield," Zhovkva said.