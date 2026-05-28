Ukraine plans to purchase up to 20 Swedish Gripen fighters

Ukraine plans to purchase up to 20 Swedish Gripen fighter jets of the E/F modification, for which EUR 2.5 billion from an EU loan will be allocated. Sweden also intends to transfer 16 Gripen fighters of the C/D modification as part of bilateral assistance after Ukraine implements this purchase, the press service of the Office of the President reports.

"As a first step, the Swedish government is providing the opportunity to purchase up to 20 Gripen E/F fighters, for which Ukraine plans to allocate EUR 2.5 billion from the European Union loan within the Ukraine Support Loan," according to a joint press statement by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

"Once Ukraine takes the relevant steps to implement the specified purchase, Sweden also intends to transfer 16 Gripen C/D fighters as part of bilateral assistance," the statement says.

Additionally, Sweden will provide Ukraine with long-range systems, ammunition, electronic warfare (EW) equipment, and support for innovation.

As reported, Sweden signed an agreement with Ukraine for the supply of up to 150 Gripen aircraft, of which 16 C/D modification planes will arrive in Ukraine as early as next year, and 22 E-model planes by 2030, Kristersson said on Thursday.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement on the supply of 150 Gripen aircraft from the Swedish defense company Saab. This is an extraordinary opportunity for the Swedish defense industry to expand our family, which uses JAS-39 Gripen fighters. The first 16 C/D modification aircraft will appear in Ukraine as early as 2027, and by 2030, another 22 of the latest E modification models will arrive," the Swedish Prime Minister said at a press conference with Zelenskyy.

On October 22, 2025, Ukraine and Sweden signed a letter of intent that opened the possibility for concluding a firm contract for the supply of Swedish fighters to Ukraine. At that time, Ukraine sought to buy between 100 and 150 of the latest JAS-39 Gripen E.

The Gripen is a family of modern multi-role fighters developed by the Swedish company Saab. According to the manufacturer, they are characterized by their lightness and maneuverability.

Sweden has already provided Ukraine with EUR 10 billion in military support and EUR 2 billion in civilian support.