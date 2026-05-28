Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 28.05.2026

First stage of critical infrastructure protection construction must be completed by June 1 – Svyrydenko

2 min read
First stage of critical infrastructure protection construction must be completed by June 1 – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held the ninth meeting of the Coordination Center, during which systematic work on the implementation of regional Resilience Plans was discussed.

"The focus is on the practical implementation of works," Svyrydenko said on Telegram following the meeting.

She said that the first stage of construction for the protection of critical infrastructure objects must be completed by June 1. Together with the heads of RMAs, the list of objects within the Resilience Plans was updated, and further works were approved in accordance with the "Country-Fortress" concept.

"UAH 22.1 billion has already been directed toward the implementation of physical protection measures, of which UAH 8.9 billion has already been used. The funds are used to complete transitional objects and advance new objects defined by the plans," the Prime Minister said.

The meeting participants also discussed additional protection of substations from Russian FPV drones.

In addition, at the beginning of April, the Government allocated UAH 424.8 million to the regions to connect 70 block-modular boiler houses already available in communities with a total capacity of 316 MW. The start of installation is from June 1.

"Additionally, yesterday the Government allocated UAH 3 billion from the reserve fund of the state budget for the purchase and installation of 216 new block-modular boiler houses in the regions and Kyiv," Svyrydenko said.

She indicated that since March 1, 319 MW of distributed generation has already been commissioned within the framework of the Resilience Plans. The installation of gas generator units with a total capacity of another 541 MW has also begun. By the end of the year, it is planned to add a total of 1.5 GW.

"Separately, we reviewed the provision of heat and water supply facilities with backup power sources. Currently, the greatest need remains in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Sumy regions. I instructed the Ministry of Development to keep this issue under constant control. Systematic preparation for winter remains one of the key priorities of the government," the Prime Minister said.

Tags: #winter #regions #process #preparation

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